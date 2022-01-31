TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of patients in Florida hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19 dropped during the past week as new cases continued to fall.
Data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 9,015 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 10,794 a week earlier. The data also showed that 1,346 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 1,566 a week earlier.READ MORE: CDC Monitoring For Omicron Subvariant BA.2
Florida has seen decreases in COVID-19 cases during the past two weeks after a massive surge in late December and early January. From January 21 to January. 27, the state totaled 198,719 reported new cases, down from 288,793 the previous week, according to numbers released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.READ MORE: Deadly County Bus Crash In Downtown Miami
The totals reached as high as 430,015 new cases from January 7 to January 13, as the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.
The state numbers released Friday also said a reported 64,955 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.MORE NEWS: Help The Next Generation On Florida Memorial University's 'Giving Day'
(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)