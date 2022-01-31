Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother HouseWhat has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.

Taste Of The Town: Orno Is Farm-To-Table Fare With Vegetables and Herbs Grown From Chef Niven Patel's Own FarmOrno, located in the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables is a large, elegant restaurant with a huge open-air kitchen. It’s co-owned by Chef Niven Patel, who was named Best New Chef of 2020 by Food and Wine Magazine.

Rapper Slim Jxmmi Accused Of Battery During Argument With Girlfriend In MiamiAaquil Brown, 30, who goes by Slim Jxmmi, is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend in their Miami apartment.

Bad Bunny Going On Stadium Tour With Stops In Miami, OrlandoBad Bunny is going on a 29-date stadium tour this year which kicks off in Florida and includes a stop in Miami.

WFOR Launches New Live, Local Streaming Service CBSNews MiamiIt’s an exciting day here at CBS4 News, which is now more powerful than ever, with the launch of CBSNews Miami, our direct-to-consumer live streaming news service available to you, anywhere you are.

Mural Honoring Gloria & Emilio Estefan Unveiled In Little HavanaLocal artist Disem305 painted the giant mural depicting the power couple of Latin pop in the 1980s when they came out with smash hits such as "Conga" and "Rhythm is Gonna Get You."