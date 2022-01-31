MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University has secured a nearly $13 million grant to design an extreme wind, surge and wave testing facility.
The National Science Foundation made the award, saying the project is necessary due to climate change.
FIU is already home to the Wall of Wind, a large-scale hurricane simulator capable of generating Category 5 wind speeds with rain intrusion.
It allows researchers from across the country to refine designs and retrofit existing and new buildings, systems and components.