BROWARD (CBSMiami) – An investigation into Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is complete, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has concluded that he lied multiple times on official documents.

Most notably, in an affidavit he signed when he became sheriff of Broward, Tony said he never had a criminal record sealed or expunged.

Tony was arrested and charged with murder when he was a teenager in Philadelphia. He was found not guilty and his record was expunged.

Investigators also found Tony lied repeatedly on several questions to multiple agencies he had to answer about his past on his law enforcement employment applications. That included questions about traffic citations and drug use.

For example, FDLE said Tony lied multiple times when applying to the Coral Springs Police Department:

Tony answered “no” when asked “Have you ever participated in any undetected crimes?”

Tony answered “no” when asked “Have you ever handled hallucinogens?”

Tony answered “no” when asked to “List the times and dates you have personally used hallucinogens.”

Tony answered “no” when asked “Have you ever handled any other illegal drugs (Ecstasy, prescriptions, etc.)?”

Tony answered “no” when asked to “List all moving violations you have had in the last seven years.”

Tony answered “no” when asked “Have you ever been arrested?”

Tony answered “no” when asked “Have you ever been arrested, received a notice to appear, been charged, convicted, pleaded Nollo Contedere, or pleaded guilty to any criminal violation?”

Despite the findings, FDLE noted that “although it appears that Tony knowingly and willfully mislead public servants in the performance of their official duties by making false statements in writing on his official applications (regarding his traffic citation, drug use, and arrest history) to members of the CSPD, a criminal prosecution of these actions would be negated per Florida State Statute (F.S.S.) 775.15 (2) (d), Florida’s Statute of Limitations.”

CBS4 has asked the Broward Sheriff’s Office if Tony has a statement to make. We have not heard back yet.