FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Damara Holness, the daughter of former Broward politician Dale Holness, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for fraud.
Last November, Holness pleaded guilty to lying on a coronavirus relief loan application to fraudulently receive hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Holness claimed through multiple documents that her consulting business employed 18 people. In reality, she did not employ anyone.
Based on the lies she was wired $300,000.
Holness could get up to 20 years in prison.