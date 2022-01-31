SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After Monday night’s offensive explosion for eight goals in Columbus, the Panthers head into the All-Star break.

The NHL was supposed to go to the Olympics, but due to COVID, those plans fell through.

Also due to COVID, many teams, including the Panthers, missed a number of games in December and January. So those games will be made up during what was supposed to be the Olympic break.

The Panthers then get two weeks off after Tuesday night’s game against the Rangers.

Heading To Vegas

Jonathan Huberdeau and interim head coach Andrew Brunette will be representing the Panthers at All-Star weekend. Huberdeau is one of the handful of candidates for league MVP, having the best season of his 10-year career. Brunette stepped into a very difficult situation after the stunning resignation of Joel Quenneville. It could have gone poorly for the Panthers, a situation that came up based on events of more than a decade ago with a different franchise. But Brunette stepped in from his assistant coach position and has done a great job.

Schedule Slammed

When the Panthers get back from the extended break, it is basically a 10-week sprint to the end of the season. They have put themselves in great position and have a chance to not only finish first place in the Atlantic Division, but could win the President’s Trophy as the number one team overall in the NHL. At 23-3 at home, home ice advantage could be a big factor in the post season. The home record is the best in the league through the first 26 games of a season in a decade, and one of the four best in the history of the NHL.

Full House

The last home game the Panthers played more than 18,000 people were in the stands. It was loud, and it was raucous. Expect more of these big crowds the rest of the way as the team is proven they are not only a winner but play a thrilling, high-scoring brand of hockey.

Record Night

The Panthers hit numerous historic numbers in the 8-4 win against the Blue Jackets.

The 12 wins in January are the most in a month in team history. They scored the most goals in a month by an NHL team in 25 years. Individually, Mason Marchment tied a franchise record for points in a game with six. Rookie Anton Lundell set the team rookie record for points in a game with five. He also tied a franchise record held by Aleksander Barkov for assists in a game with five. This team is so deep that the stars don’t have to carry the load every night. It is remarkable to watch.