HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A Hollywood woman has been charged with misdemeanor animal abuse after dozens of cats were found at a home in poor conditions.

“These cats have to leave this house, that’s how bad it was,” said Jonathan Garcia, Black Heart Trappers Transport & Rescue.

Garcia says he could not believe what he walked into over the weekend, describing it as a house of filth filled with helpless cats living in deplorable conditions.

“They were slowly dying, skin and bones, hair loss,” explained Garcia. “A lot of them were very dehydrated and losing patches of fur.”

Hollywood Police told CBS 4 News that Patricia Vestweber is facing a misdemeanor charge of Animal Abuse/Neglect after officers responded to this home along N/ 68 Ave. on Thursday.

Officers learned that 52 cats and kittens were in “poor living conditions”.

Animal control then took those felines.

“I told her this is no excuse for not getting help soon enough and letting things get this bad,” said Garcia.

The rescued cats are now at the Broward County Animal Center and are available for adoption.