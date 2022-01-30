MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kia is recalling more than 410,000 cars in the U.S. because of possible airbag issues.
The recall includes a number of Forte, Sedona and Soul models.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says airbag computer covers could possibly damage the electrical circuit.
That could result in the airbags not being activated in a crash.
Owners can contact Kia's customer service line for more information.
Drivers can also take their car to their local dealer, which will inspect the airbag control unit and either update the software or replace it at no cost.