Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Kia, Local TV, Miami News, Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kia is recalling more than 410,000 cars in the U.S. because of possible airbag issues.

The recall includes a number of Forte, Sedona and Soul models.

READ MORE: Watch Out! Frozen Iguanas Fall Out Of Trees

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says airbag computer covers could possibly damage the electrical circuit.

READ MORE: Boater Erik Rundle Goes Missing From Harbor In Key West

That could result in the airbags not being activated in a crash.

Owners can contact Kia’s customer service line for more information.

MORE NEWS: ‘This Is A National Crisis’: Deaths From Car Crashes On The Rise

Drivers can also take their car to their local dealer, which will inspect the airbag control unit and either update the software or replace it at no cost.

CBSMiami.com Team