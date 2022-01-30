MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With temperatures plummeting in South Florida, Broward declared a two-day weather emergency urging the homeless to go to shelters. And many did.

CBS4 saw several homeless men and women turning in at the Broward outreach center in Hollywood Saturday night.

The Miami Rescue mission also opened its doors on Saturday, offering the homeless a warm bed and free meal.

“On our Miami campus we are expecting an extra 40 to 60 homeless” said Broward Outreach Director William Byrd.

“On nights when it is unusually cold, we can expect an additional 20 to 30 people at our Hollywood campus,” he said.

Several charitable groups arrived in cars at Stranahan Park in Fort Lauderdale before the sun went down to deliver blankets and clothes to the homeless.

Shelly Caron and her mother Cynthia Schroeder dropped off blankets to a group of a dozen men and women at the park.

“I’m 82 and it’s time to give back. If I can keep people warm I sleep better at night,” said Schroeder.

A world away in Wynwood, tourists and locals traded in short sleeves for sweaters and jackets Saturday.

The cold didn’t seem to bother the crowds along Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale although heaters were going full blast at restaurants.

The Broadwalk at Hollywood Beach was mostly empty Saturday night. Although CBS4 talked to a group from Chicago who didn’t seem to mind the low temperature.

“In Chicago it was 10 below, so in Florida this isn’t too bad,” said Michael Larmon.

His wife agreed.

“Any day at the beach is better than a bad day at the office,” laughed Renee Larmon.