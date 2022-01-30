Jim DeFede went one-on-one with State Sen. Lauren Book, who represents Broward County in Tallahassee.
The two talked about her questioning this week of Florida’s new surgeon general at his first confirmation hearing, where he argued masks don’t work protecting people from COVID, and avoiding the question as to whether he thinks vaccines are effective in preventing the virus.
The two also discussed how private and intimate images of her were stolen and traded on a black market on the web. This is her first television interview on what happened to her and how she is fighting back.
GUEST: State Sen. Lauren Book, D-FL, 32nd District–Broward County