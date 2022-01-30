MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a cold Sunday in South Florida. The wind chills have been running in the low to mid-30s during the morning with actual temperatures in the low 40s.

A brisk north wind is causing cold wind chills this Sunday morning but the wind will become lighter throughout Sunday.

Despite the sunny skies, high temperatures will top 61 degrees in Miami while inland temperatures will barely get out of the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be another cold night but the wind chill will not be a factor.

Monday morning’s lows will be in the mid to upper 40s then getting warmer through the afternoon with a high of 70 degrees which is still below the normal high of 76.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect for inland Broward on Monday morning from 3 am to 8 am.

South Florida can expect the warming trend to continue through the end of the week.

An easterly flow will return by mid-week and that’s when the temperature will rebound to normal with highs in the mid and upper 70s beginning Tuesday and low temperatures will also get warmer.

The upper 60s for morning lows by Thursday then 80-degree high temperatures are in the forecast for the end of the week.