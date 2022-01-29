MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As expected, severe weather affecting the Northeast has disrupted flights at South Florida airports on Saturday.
Miami International Airport saw a total of 133 flights canceled as of 2 p.m., with 67 arrivals and 66 departures affected.
The flights were between MIA and cities in the Northeast U.S.
As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, total flight cancellations in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport totaled 81, with arrival cancellations at 41 and departure cancellations at 40.
Total flight delays expected in/out of FLL totaled 55.
The vast majority of flight impacts are due to bad weather nationally, airport officials said.
The vast majority of flight impacts are due to bad weather nationally, airport officials said.
