By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As expected, severe weather affecting the Northeast has disrupted flights at South Florida airports on Saturday.

Miami International Airport saw a total of 133 flights canceled as of 2 p.m., with 67 arrivals and 66 departures affected.

The flights were between MIA and cities in the Northeast U.S.

As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, total flight cancellations in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport totaled 81, with arrival cancellations at 41 and departure cancellations at 40.

Total flight delays expected in/out of FLL totaled 55.

The vast majority of flight impacts are due to bad weather nationally, airport officials said.

