MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, told CBS News in a statement Saturday, “without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

The 44-year old quarterback was drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots, where he played for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls. In 2020, Brady announced that he was leaving the Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly afterward.

In his first season with his new team, Brady delivered Tampa Bay its second-ever Super Bowl win. The quarterback was also named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career.

Tampa Bay was eliminated in the division round of the playoffs this season, but Brady still had a record-setting year. In October, he became the first quarterback to throw 600 touchdown passes.

