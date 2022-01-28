MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mark next Friday as the next update in the Surfside collapse legal battle.
In a hearing Friday, CBS4 News learned details have not been worked out just yet.
Both attorneys for the wrongful deaths claims and purely property claims will speak.
The judge, in this case, is hoping a resolution will happen to avoid an allocation dispute.
Ninety-eight people tragically died on June 24th, when the Champlain Towers South collapsed.