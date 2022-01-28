MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winn Dixie and Fresco y Mas pharmacies across Florida are expected to get free N95 masks Friday and will begin distributing them soon after.

Other pharmacies will also be getting the masks and will begin distributing them across the area.

Walgreens expects that free N95 masks will be available at some locations starting Friday, according to a company spokesperson.

CVS pharmacies are expected to receive and begin distributing free N95 masks in the coming weeks.

The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There is a limit of 3 masks per person.

The program is part of the Biden administration’s effort to distribute 400 million free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile via pharmacies and community health centers.

The program is expected to be fully up and running by early February.

The masks are arriving at their destinations with accompanying flyers and signage from the US Department of Health and Human Services, which paid for the masks.

