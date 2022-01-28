DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Six people are dead after the SUV they were in was hit by a teen who was driving under the influence at “a high rate of speed,” according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in the crash late Thursday near Delray Beach.

The teenager, who is from nearby Wellington, was driving a 2019 BMW when he crashed into a Nissan Rogue carrying the six people around 11 p.m.

The impact caused the Nissan to flip over in the median and roll until it landed upside down, according to the incident report.

Sheriff’s officials said five people in the Nissan died at the scene and the sixth died a short time later at a hospital.

The names of those who died have not been released.

