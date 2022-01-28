MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a teen driver was under the influence when he crashed into another vehicle at “a high rate of speed,” killing six people.

The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in the crash late Thursday near Delray Beach, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s incident report.

The teenager, who is from nearby Wellington, was driving a 2019 BMW when he crashed into a Nissan Rogue carrying six people around 11 p.m.

The impact caused the Nissan flip over in the median and roll until it landed upside down, the report said.

Sheriff’s officials said five people in the Nissan died at the scene and the sixth died a short time later at a hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

An investigation is continuing.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)