MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Arctic air moves in this weekend in the wake of a powerful cold front forecast to move in late tonight and it may be the coldest air we have seen in over a decade. Temperatures will plummet the 30s and 40s this Sunday.

Ahead of the cold front, South Florida woke up to some patchy dense fog on Friday and it will be warm and mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.

The wind will build Friday night as clouds increase. A few showers will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Once the cold front sweeps through, lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning and a cold Northwest wind will keep South Florida chilly through Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Most areas will see highs in the upper 50s with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows falling to low 40s along the coast and the mid to upper 30s in the inland areas. A freeze watch has been issued for Inland Broward due to the potential for freezing temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This could be the coldest air we have seen in about a decade. The last time that Miami dropped to a low of 40 degrees was in 2020 on January 22nd. If Miami drops to a low in the upper 30s, then the last time that happened was over a decade ago on January 11th, 2010 when Miami had a low of 39 degrees.

When you factor in the cold and strong North wind, it will feel like it is freezing or below freezing to the skin early Sunday morning. South Florida should be prepared for wind chill values to drop to the low 30 and upper 20s across South Florida.

Due to the drastic drop in temperatures and extreme cold weather expected this weekend, everyone should remember the “Four P’s” of cold weather safety:

Protect People: Pay careful attention to children and the elderly. They are especially vulnerable to the cold and the least able to protect themselves. Dress in layers and wear a hat that covers your ears when you are outdoors. Protect Plants: Bring potted plants indoors. Keep outdoor plants and trees watered. Protect Pets:Bring all pets indoors. Pets that must be left outside should have an enclosed shelter with the entrance facing away from the wind. Protect Against Fires In The Home:Take the time to prepare and inspect heating equipment before using. According to the National Fire Protection Association, incorrect use of heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires.

Despite the Winter sunshine, it will stay chilly on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

It will still be cold on Monday morning with lows in the 40s but highs will begin to increase. It will be a cool Monday afternoon as highs rise the upper 60s.

Tuesday morning will be chilly with the upper 50s but temperatures will be milder and back to the mid-70s starting on Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s with the chance for some breezy showers.