MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is preparing to bundle up for the weekend as an arctic blast of cold air will bring some extremely cold temperatures, leading to shelter openings to protect those who need a warm place to stay.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is opening its shelters at 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

COVID-19 protocols are in effect, so masks are expected to be worn.

Anyone who needs help is asked to call 1 (877) 994-HELP (4357) or (305) 375-CARE (2273).

Saturday night and Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows falling to the low 40s along the coast and the mid to upper 30s in the inland areas.

Broward County will also open its shelters to those in need on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Homeless persons are advised to report to the Salvation Army, located at 1445 West Broward Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale no later than 5:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday nights for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters:

The shelters are located at:

The Salvation Army, 1445 W. Broward Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale.

The South Homeless Assistance Center, 2056 Scott St. in Hollywood.

The Pompano Beach shelter at 1700 Blount Rd.

Questions about Broward’s homeless plan can be answered via the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.