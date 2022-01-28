Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a woman who went missing more than a month ago under suspicious circumstances.

Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on December 20th.

She has black hair and brown eyes and may be traveling in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag L20NAZ

Investigators provided no further details about the suspicious circumstances.

If you see her or know where she might be, give police a call.

