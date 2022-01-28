MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a woman who went missing more than a month ago under suspicious circumstances.
Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on December 20th.
She has black hair and brown eyes and may be traveling in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag L20NAZ
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haneul Oh is urged to contacted Davie Police at (954) 693-8290.
Investigators provided no further details about the suspicious circumstances.
If you see her or know where she might be, give police a call.