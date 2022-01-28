TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Sunshine State may soon have not one, but two, official desserts.
Florida already has a state pie — key lime — and the Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to make strawberry shortcake the official state dessert.
Republican Sen. Danny Burgess called his bill a "berry important piece of legislation." Burgess represents Plant City, which is the heart of Florida's strawberry industry.
The region has 10,000 acres of strawberry fields. In order to make the bill sweeter for the state’s dairy farmers, strawberry shortcake would have to be topped with Florida made whipped cream in order to qualify as the official dessert.
A House version of the bill has one more committee stop before being heard by the full chamber.
