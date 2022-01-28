KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — A Florida man and member of the Pagan’s motorcycle gang was arrested Thursday after cocaine and firearms were found in his home.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Justin Meyer, of Key West, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I will never tolerate criminal activity whether by individuals or groups,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank and commend my staff and our law enforcement partners for taking this suspect off the streets.”

Local and federal law enforcement teamed up to execute a search warrant at the home on the 2700 block of Staples Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Meyer was found on the property holding a firearm, but he dropped the firearm upon seeing law enforcement, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. There was also an adult female and two children at the property who were not arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office found the following:

11.8 grams of cocaine

An AR-15 rifle

A .45-caliber pistol

A 9mm pistol

140 rounds of ammunition

$3,310 in suspected drug proceeds

A digital scale

Police say Meyer was convicted in Monroe County in 2013 for grand theft.

In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office arrested another Pagan’s motorcycle gang member for making threats on Facebook.

Adam Matthew Miller, 42, of Big Pine Key, posted a picture of himself holding a knife that was captioned: “Support Pagan’s MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!”