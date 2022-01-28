Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Numbers released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed a significant decrease in the past week in Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19.

The department said a reported 9,868 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 11,468 a week earlier.

Also, the data Friday showed that 1,444 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, down from 1,601 a week earlier.

The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 began surging in December as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.

