PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – As South Florida approaches the somber anniversary of the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, now is the time to pay tribute to the victims with an act of kindness on the 17 days leading up to Feb. 14.
Created by a former MSD student Liz Stout, the '17 Day Celebration' honors one person each day starting today, Jan. 28 through Feb. 13.
For every victim, there is a personalized act that the community is encouraged to participate in which recognizes who they were and what made them unique.
Activities include participating in outdoor activities for Alyssa Alhadeff, which kicks off the '17 Day Celebration.'
Saturday, go on a run, jog, or walk for Scott Beigel and on Sunday, watch a space movie like Star Wars for Martin Duque-Anguiano.
This coming February 14 marks four years since the Parkland school massacre left 17 people dead and 17 others injured.
Here is the complete list of days and tributes for each person.
- Jan. 28: Alyssa Alhadeff: participate in outdoor activities
- Jan. 29: Scott Beigel: run, jog, or walk
- Jan. 30: Martin Duque Anguiano: watch space movies
- Jan. 31: Nicholas Dworet: munch on some Oreos
- Feb. 1: Aaron Feis: do a random act of kindness
- Feb. 2: Jaime Guttenberg: dance
- Feb. 3: Chris Hixon: eat peanut M&M’s
- Feb. 4: Luke Hoyer: shoot some hoops
- Feb. 5: Cara Loughran: watch a Disney movie
- Feb. 6: Gina Montalto: express your artistic capabilities
- Feb. 7: Joaquin Oliver: listen to music with headphones
- Feb 8: Alaina Petty: wear purple
- Feb. 9: Meadow Pollack: workout
- Feb. 10: Helena Ramsay: read
- Feb. 11: Alex Schachter: drink a smoothie
- Feb. 12: Carmen Schentrup: shop for shoes
- Feb. 13: Peter Wang: play video games
- Feb. 14: For you: spend the day with loved ones