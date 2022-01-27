FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search for a new Broward Public Schools Superintendent has taken a turn.

One of the top four finalists selected by the School Board last Tuesday, Peter Licata, has dropped out of the running, according to the school district. No reason was stated for the withdrawal.

During the special meeting on Tuesday, board members reviewed the list of qualified applicants provided by Ray and Associates, the independent firm hired to conduct the search. School Board members were then asked to pick their top three to five candidates.

Ray and Associates read aloud the totals for each candidate during the meeting but did not share how each member voted, a possible Sunshine Law violation. Concerns were then raised about not releasing the individual selections which were revealed the next day.

On Wednesday, the Broward School Board announced that they would redo the vote after the method was questioned. That meeting has been set for February 1.

“The Broward County School Board is committed to ensuring a fully transparent process in the search for a new Superintendent of Schools,” the school district said in a statement.

Of the four finalists selected Tuesday, interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright received votes from all nine board members.

Keith Oswald, chief of wellness and equity for Palm Beach County schools, received seven votes while Licata, regional superintendent for Palm Beach County schools, received five votes.

Michael Gaal, former deputy chancellor for Washington, D.C., Public Schools received four votes.

CLICK HERE to see how each board member voted.

The School Board will interview the semifinalists and select two finalists on February 2. They will hold another meeting on February 8 to interview the two finalists.