MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have charged a 17-year-old boy with vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly and run.
Investigators identified Fernando Altamirano as the driver of a stolen 2021 white Range Rover that caused the fatal accident. In addition to vehicular homicide, Altamirano is charged with four other felony charges including leaving the scene of crash with a death, leaving scene of crash with serious bodily injury, and driving without a license.
The accident took place Monday Jan. 24. Police say two vehicles collided just before noon at NW 3rd Street and NW 11th Avenue.
“There was a white Range Rover that was traveling southbound on NW 11th Avenue when the red vehicle, which was occupied by two females, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street when that white SUV truck blew past the stop sign striking that vehicle that hit an additional four vehicles that were parked on the side of the road,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.
Miami Police Officer Mike Vega added, “The vehicle ran the stop sign at a high rate of speed. They continued through the intersection hitting the victims’ car and knocking their car half a block down.”
The two women in the red car, both in their 60s, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition, however, 63-year-old Mayra Sanchez passed away at the hospital on Monday night.
After the crash, the driver and two passengers in the Range Rover fled on foot.