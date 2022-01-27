SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – A proposed new building next door to Carlisle on the Ocean, just blocks from where Champlain Towers South fell, has residents fearful.

Looking out from their Surfside balconies onto a construction site, residents of Carlisle on the Ocean are growing more concerned about their safety.

“It’s scary,” exclaimed Dudevani. Her neighbor, Shannon Gallagher, added, “I think there’s great cause for concern.”

With steel reinforcements already in their garage, more development is a real worry. Specifically, another 12-story building that, if approved, would require a lot of digging and drilling just a couple of blocks from where Champlain Towers fell last June.

“Our building is over 40 years old and we’re going to now not have something put 60-80 feet away as was the case with Eighty Seven Park (adjacent to where Champlain Towers South stood, but 20-25 feet away from our property,” said Gallagher.

“If they start building in our face I’ll be able to ask for a cup of sugar and not have to go to the supermarket. They’ll be that close,” Dudevani added.

The Surfside Planning and Zoning Board was set to vote on the new building’s approval Thursday night. Instead, they told Fort Partners Developers they need more time to review plans.

Some residents, albeit a few, told us they’re okay with a new building going up next door because they’ve been in touch with the developer’s engineers.

“I feel safe at night is because I’ve been communicating with them, I know they’re highly intelligent and doing their due diligence,” said Sebastian Garcia.

“Why is there not a moratorium until the experts have weighed in and told us what happened (with Champlain Towers),” concluded Gallagher.

Fort Partners gave CBS 4 News a statement reading, in part, ”We are very sensitive to the concerns raised by residents of the Carlysle. We have and will continue to work closely with the residents and keep them advised of progress.”

The Surfside Planning and Zoning Board will take the matter up again in one month.