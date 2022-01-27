MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new face here at CBS4 News. Kendis Gibson has joined CBS Miami as our morning news co-anchor. Gibson works alongside co-anchor Marybel Rodriguez on WFOR-TV’s weekday 4:30-7:00 a.m. newscasts.

Gibson and Rodriguez also appear each weekday on the station’s newly launched CBS News Miami streaming service.

Gibson said upon his hiring, “I love reporting on the full gamut of news: local, national, global, human interest stories and entertainment. I am thrilled to bring my passion for news to Miami as I embrace the opportunity to join CBS 4 and report on stories that resonate with our audience.”

So who is Kendis Gibson? Let’s find out with this series of videos on getting to know him.

Kendis arrives amid a rare Miami cold front.

Where is Kendis from?

What is his astrological sign and how long does it take him to get ready in the morning?

Does Kendis have any brothers or sisters? The answer is most definately yes!

What does Kendis do on his free time, and what would his career be if he wasn’t a journalist?

Kendis gets to know South Florida a little with a visit to Hollywood.

Kendis visits Miami landmark Versailles for a little Cafecito with Marybel Rodriguez, Eliott Rodriguez and Lauren Pastrana.

Kendis and Marybel answer some rapid fire questions from Lauren and Eliott at Versailles

Kendis and Marybel check out Wynwood and Little Haiti.