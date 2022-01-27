TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A House panel is scheduled Thursday to consider a controversial proposal that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The proposal (HB 5), sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, will go before the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee after passing the Judiciary Committee last week.
It is one of the most controversial issues of the 2022 legislative session and is modeled after a Mississippi law that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices heard arguments on the constitutionality of the law last month.
A similar Senate bill (SB 146), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, has not been heard in committees as the 60-day session nears the end of its third week.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled he would sign the measure if lawmakers pass it, saying he is "supportive of 15 weeks" and finds the restriction "reasonable." The bill does not include an exception for victims of rape and incest, drawing ire from Democrats and other opponents of the measure.
