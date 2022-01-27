HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police are asking for help in finding the driver that left Leonardo Gil Fraga for dead Tuesday night.

“The family is destroyed, my sister is destroyed, my nephew is destroyed, this is something, no one ever expects,” Katiuska Fernandez, Gil’s aunt said.

Gil was well known to many in his life for his willingness to help, and friendly attitude, but online over 150,000 followed him for his Tik Tok videos which often gave a peek into his life and work.

“It was just something he did and he was making other people’s day brighter,” Barbara Mata, a co-worker said.

Gil began working at the Hialeah Hospital 10 years ago, and had moved up to become an endoscopy technician. Part of his job was to help doctors look for diseases in the digestive system, yet just a short distance from the place where he helped so many, he was abandoned after being hit.

“You can see in the video after the accident happens that the driver pulls over, looks like they’re about to get out and help but unfortunately that vehicle fled the scene, leaving Gil on the floor,” Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, Hialeah Police Department said.

According to police, the 34-year-old had was leaving the hospital after his shift just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck. It was in the area of E. 21st Street and East 8th Avenue, now investigators need help looking for the car on video, what they describe as a dark-colored SUV or van.

“I think it could’ve been different at least it would have all been faster, or maybe it was his day, but 34 years and they left him there without even stopping to help,” Fernandez said.

Gil leaves behind a young son. His aunt told CBS 4 the news was made even sadder because he died on his grandmother’s birthday. The family is asking anyone with details to help police with their investigation.

“Turn yourself in, there’s a suffering mother, he left an 8-year-old. All his family is devastated, and we need to know why they did it, why they didn’t stay there, regardless of what would’ve happened,” Fernandez added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses for the Gil family.

Hialeah Police are asking for any tips or information that can help, and for those who work in autobody to be on alert.