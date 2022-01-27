MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A beach lounge chair sold at Family Dollar is being recalled due to reports of it collapsing unexpectedly.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 38,300 of the beach lounge chairs are being recalled because when they collapse, it poses an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints.
No injuries have been reported.
The agency said the chairs have a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric.
They have a hang tag on one side that says “Outdoors by Design” on one side and “Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC” on the other side, along with either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 above the bar code.
The recalled products were sold at Family Dollar stores nationwide and online at http://www.familydollar.com from January 2019 through September 2021 for about $25.
if you own this product, you are asked to stop using it immediately and return it to a Family Dollar store for a full refund.