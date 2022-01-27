MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Arctic air is headed for South Florida this weekend behind a strong cold front that arrives early Saturday morning.

Before the cold snap arrives, South Florida will be under warm and muggy conditions Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s or near 80 degrees.

Isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies are in store for Thursday with a light west wind. Friday will be a bit warmer and muggier since South Florida will still be to the south of the cold front.

Winds are forecast to increase Friday night along with building clouds and a chance for showers overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The strong cold front arrives by Saturday morning so expect clouds to gradually clear throughout the day. At the same time, a brisk north wind will continuously drive the cold air southward into our area and this

will keep temperatures very chilly for Saturday afternoon.

The high temperature on Saturday will be at least 15 degrees colder than average. For Miami, the forecast high is 60 degrees while inland cities will struggle to get out of the 50s.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows falling to 40 degrees in Miami and possibly to the upper 30s in the inland areas.

The last time that Miami dropped to a low of 40 degrees was in 2020 on January 22nd. If Miami drops to a low in the upper 30s, then the last time that happened was over a decade ago on January 11th, 2010.

South Florida should be prepared for wind chill values to drop to the low 30 and upper 20s across South Florida.

More sunshine is expected Sunday afternoon but it remains chilly with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday morning will be cold in the morning with lows in the upper 40s but highs will begin to rebound but still cool for Monday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be back to the mid-70s starting on Tuesday afternoon then showers return by Wednesday.