MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Canadian man who groped an American Airlines flight to Miami has been sentenced to six months in federal prison.
Enio Socorro Zayas, 50, pleaded guilty to assault last October.
According to a criminal complaint, Zayas was flying from Cancun, Mexico, to Miami International Airport in August when a flight attendant serving refreshments left snacks on his lap because she believed he was asleep. Zayas then reached around his side, intentionally grabbed the woman on the back of the leg, and moved his hand up to her buttocks, all without the flight attendant’s consent, investigators said.
After arriving in Miami, the flight attendant reported her encounter with Zayas, and several passengers corroborated her story.