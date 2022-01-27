MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The antisemitic flyers that have been making the rounds in South Florida continue to be spread around.
They have now been found in Melbourne Beach.READ MORE: Nearly 300 Little River Homes To Receive Sewer System Upgrade
Residents in at least two communities there found their front yards and driveways littered with the flyers.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Cold Snap Coming To South Florida, Feeling The 30s This Weekend
Authorities believe this is probably a coordinated effort.
Similarly to South Florida, the flyers found up north were sealed in plastic baggies weighted with rocks.MORE NEWS: Rogue Rocket Booster Could Crash Into Moon In Next Few Weeks
Hundreds of copies of these same flyers have been seen in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Surfside, prompting police to step up patrols in the affected neighborhoods — as well as areas surrounding synagogues.