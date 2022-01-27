MIAMI (CBSMiami) — State and federal authorities are investigating the shooting of an endangered Key deer and are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the crime.
Officials discovered the injured deer Thursday, Jan. 27 near Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key. The deer was euthanized as a result of its injuries.
Key deer are protected under the Endangered Species Act, as well Florida state law. Intentionally killing a Key deer is punishable by a maximum one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, has launched a criminal investigation and will pay $5,000 if information in this deer’s shooting leads to a conviction.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FWC's 24-hour Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922; they can remain anonymous. Tipsters also can email Tip@MyFWC.com or go online to MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert. They also can call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement at 786-236-2862.
