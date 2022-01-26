MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A drive-by triple shooting in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood led police to discover a cache of high-powered weapons and ammunition, according to CBS News partner The Miami Herald.

According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting took place outside a home in the 2300 block of NW 58th Street on Monday January 24, around 10:30 p.m.

Two men and a woman were hit. None of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

While conducting their investigation, the guns and ammo were found inside the home. The Herald reports police found five semi-automatic rifles and 10 handguns.

A neighbor, who didn’t want her identity revealed, said she heard the gunfire.

“I was getting ready to go to bed and that’s when I heard the shooting,” she said. The woman said she heard two rounds of rapid gunfire.

“It wasn’t no pow, pow. It was like a machine gun or something, fast and loud,” she said. “The second time it was a boom, boom, boom, boom. It knocked the cable out in this area.”

She said she injured her back while trying to get to safety.

“I was on the couch, and I was like, ‘no, you gotta get to the floor,’ because the way it was coming it was like right in front of my house,” she said.

The woman said this was not the first time something like this has happened and she’s ready to move.

“I’ve been here for 30 years, and my son was like, ‘Mom, it’s time for you to go’,” she said.

The shooter is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).