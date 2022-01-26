MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You may want to keep an umbrella handy, showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday due to plenty of moisture associated with a low pressure system in the Gulf.

We had a little rain roll in earlier in the morning and the rain chance increases midday, this afternoon, and evening. A few heavy downpours will be possible.

The humidity is on the rise along with our temperatures. Highs climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Thursday we remain unsettled as the low pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees.

It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.