MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With big smiles on their faces, twin brothers Justin and Mitchell Callahan made it official in front of friends, family and teachers at Immaculata-LaSalle High School.

They put pen to paper and signed letters of intent to attend Harvard University in the fall.

The two high school sailing champions will hit the high seas as members of the Ivy League University’s sailing team.

Harvard doesn’t offer athletic scholarships, but the twins are getting early admission as outstanding scholar-athletes.

“I don’t think it’s completely sunken in yet,” Mitchell Callahan said. “It’ll get more real as our senior year goes on, but we’re grateful to everyone who supported us and showed up today. It shows how nice everyone is at this school and how supportive they are as we go on this journey.”

Much of their journey has taken place on the water as competitive sailors, a passion passed down by their father. Paul Callahan is a quadriplegic who competed for the U.S. Paralympic Sailing Team.

“My dad went to the Paralympics twice for sailing and it’s a wonderful sport,” Justin Callahan said. “It’s been a wonderful ride and we can’t wait to see what’s in the future.”

Paul Callahan has been in a wheelchair since suffering a freak accident when he was 21 years old. It didn’t stop him from graduating from Harvard, having a successful career as an investment banker and starting Sail to Prevail, an organization that promotes sailing for disabled children and adults. Paul has cheered on his boys since they took up sailing at age seven.

“I’m more than proud of them,” Paul Callahan said. “I’m happy for them. They worked hard academically and athletically. I’m glad they are getting rewarded with something they really wanted.”

“He really is my role model in life,” Justin Callahan said about his father. “He acts like he can do anything, and growing up I’ve seen it for myself. For us, he’s really special.”

When they get to Harvard Justin plans to study engineering. Mitchell plans to major in economics.