Miami (CBSMiami)– A powerful cold front will push arctic air down the Florida Peninsula and settle into the area Sunday morning, where temperatures have a chance to drop below 40 degrees at the airport.

What’s responsible for this is another “bomb cyclone.” That’s an area of low pressure that drops 24 MB or more in 24 hours.

In this storm’s case, it will be closer to 45 to 50 MB and will occur from Friday to Saturday. With a 960 MB pressure forecast by Saturday evening, that make this storm equivalent to a category 3 hurricane.

Across the northeast the wind and snow will create blizzard conditions. The pressure difference between that storm and high pressure in the southern plains creates a northwest breeze that keeps the cold arctic air over land as it moves down the Florida Peninsula.

The breeze continues Saturday night bringing colder and drier air into the region. By Sunday morning air temperatures may drop below 40 degrees. If the temperature sensor detects that at Miami International Airport it will be the first time that has occurred since December 2010.

The breeze may diminish a bit by Sunday morning but will still be strong enough to drop wind chills into the 30s across much of the area. By Sunday afternoon the breeze diminishes but, with a clear sky and cold air in place, sets us up for another cold night with the possibility of frost on some surfaces.

The start of next week will see the return of the ocean breeze along with some moisture, warming temperatures back up while increasing our rain chances.