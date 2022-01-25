MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After an incredible divisional playoff round the NFL’s championship games are set.

Each game was decided on the final play, with Kansas City and Cincinnati emerging in the AFC while the Rams and 49’ers won in the NFC. All the teams come in on a major high, feeling they are the team of destiny.

Dolphins Angle

Before getting to the games, the Dolphins head coach watch continues. Arizona lost in the first round to Los Angeles so the Cards’ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph became available. The former Miami assistant is reportedly a viable candidate.

Buffalo’s stunning loss has both coordinators now free with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll a major candidate for the Giants job since New York hired Buffalo’s assistant GM, Joe Schoen, as their new general manager. Leslie Frazier is the Bills’ defensive coordinator. San Francisco upset in Green Bay means offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is still busy working. As is Rams assistant head coach/running backs Thomas Brown, who is reportedly linked to the Dolphins.

As big of a factor as to who they hire as head coach, a close second will be who that coach hires as a staff. The team has many young players that need solid coaching, especially on the offensive line. And with the most available salary cap space in the league, there will be numerous new players coming on board.

AFC

Cincinnati at Kansas City

The Chiefs offense is great but Buffalo gift wrapped the game for them. Leading with 13 seconds left they botched the kickoff decision, didn’t cover Tyreek Hill, and didn’t cover Travis Kelce. In overtime, the defense couldn’t get a stop. That said, KC is explosive at home and experienced. This is their 4th straight championship game appearance. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are confident and should be after the win in Tennessee. This is a different challenge going from Ryan Tannehill to Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs look like too much for the struggling Bengals’ offensive line.

NFC

San Francisco at Los Angeles

Most people figured Brady and/or Rogers would be in this game but the Niners and Rams came up with big road wins, kicking game winning field goals. San Francisco is playing a tough brand of football right now and will test the Rams’ balanced offense. LA came after Tom Brady more than any team in the postseason since the Giants in the Super Bowls against New England. But the Rams nearly blew the game with numerous blunders. The crowd in LA will be split and the atmosphere will be wild. The winning team plays in the Super Bowl in the same stadium. Stafford over Garappalo in the QB battle. Rams over Niners in a tough battle.