TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A House panel Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a proposal that would allow local governments to restrict smoking on beaches and in public parks.
Bill sponsor Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, said cities and counties should be able to make decisions about whether people can smoke on a “jungle gym, in the dugout, on the seesaw” at parks.READ MORE: Anti-Semitic Flyers Also Found In Fort Lauderdale, North Miami
Also, supporters pointed to pollution from cigarette butts on beaches. Under current law, the state controls regulation of smoking throughout Florida.READ MORE: Broward School Board Narrows List Of Candidates For Superintendent Of Schools Job
The bill (HB 105) would allow cities and counties to regulate it at beaches and parks that they own. The House Professions & Public Health Subcommittee voted 17-1 to approve the bill, with Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, casting the dissenting vote. A Senate version (SB 224) has been approved by one committee.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Showers Return To South Florida
(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)