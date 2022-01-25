MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fueled by the pandemic, Miami is soaring to new heights with plans to revitalize and develop downtown Miami.

The plans are moving quickly, creating a bit of concern for some.

In the next several years, more than a dozen skyscrapers will build out the downtown skyline, accompanied by new restaurants and retail spaces.

“I think it’s a good thing since a lot of people are coming to Florida and Miami especially,” said Mohamed Cherni, a downtown Miami resident.

Miami is trying to change that piece for everybody and say live work and play, walk, shop and do everything within the core,” said James Torres, President of the Miami Downtown Neighborhood Alliance.

But as Torres points out, “We don’t want to get in a catch 22, where we have this population boom but we’re suffering on the education aspect, on the transportation aspect.”

Torres applauds Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for attracting new businesses and professionals to the area but says our parks, public transportation and schools need to be expanded as well to accommodate them.

“Most of the schools are in Overtown or on the Brickell side, across the bridge,” said Torres.

For Leon Sinclair, the steep rent increase and rush of people moving to Miami is making the city less desirable.

“It’s kind of like we were trying to get away from that in New York but we kind of ran right back to it. We moved down here and got a 1 bedroom for $2200 and when we resigned it went to $2600.”

Mayor Suarez said, as they continue to make more housing available, he expects rent and sales prices to even out.

The DNA says right now there are some missing pieces to the puzzle, but Torres says if everything is done correctly, it will be an incredible accomplishment for downtown Miami.

“The pandemic has kind of caused this shift where everyone wants to be in a city that’s viable and I encourage our city leaders to make sure they execute the right plans for everybody,” he said.

We reached out to the City of Miami Chief Resiliency Officer and Public Works Director but neither wanted to comment on the future growth.