Rapper Slim Jxmmi Accused Of Battery During Argument With Girlfriend In MiamiAaquil Brown, 30, who goes by Slim Jxmmi, is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend in their Miami apartment.

Bad Bunny Going On Stadium Tour With Stops In Miami, OrlandoBad Bunny is going on a 29-date stadium tour this year which kicks off in Florida and includes a stop in Miami.

WFOR Launches New Live, Local Streaming Service CBSNews MiamiIt’s an exciting day here at CBS4 News, which is now more powerful than ever, with the launch of CBSNews Miami, our direct-to-consumer live streaming news service available to you, anywhere you are.

Mural Honoring Gloria & Emilio Estefan Unveiled In Little HavanaLocal artist Disem305 painted the giant mural depicting the power couple of Latin pop in the 1980s when they came out with smash hits such as "Conga" and "Rhythm is Gonna Get You."

Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68 After Battle With CancerLouie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as a mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.

Taste Of The Town: Michael's Genuine Food & Drink Reopens With A Refreshed Look, Serving Genuine CuisineJames Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schwartz is happy to be back in his newly revamped kitchen at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink in the Miami Design District. His popular eatery of 15 years, recently underwent a 4-month major remodel.