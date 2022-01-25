MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police chase ended with a crash in Miami Beach.
The video was posted on 'Only in Dade.'
Police said they were following an armed carjacking suspect.
The pursuit ended when the driver hit a tree, right where the Julia Tuttle Causeway splits off.
The suspect was taken into custody, but not before being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be checked out for injuries.
No word on where the chase started.