MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you need a reason to celebrate, then try celebrating National Florida Day which is today!
The history of Florida dates back to 1845 when it joined the United States of America. Although Florida became the 27th US state on March 3, 1845, National Florida Day is celebrated on January 25 each year.
Also known as the Sunshine State, Florida is famous for its warm and sunny weather and beautiful landscape.
Native Americans were the earliest inhabitants of Florida. During the 18th and 19th century Florida was under colonial rule by France, Spain, and Great Britain.
Two decades after it became a territory of the United States in 1921, Florida joined in as the 27th state of the USA.
FUN FLORIDA FACTS:
- Wherever you are in Florida, you are never more than 60 miles away from the ocean.
- The average Florida temperature ranges from 65 to 70 degrees in the northern region and 74 to 77 degrees in the southern region.
- No dinosaur fossils are ever found in Florida.
- The only place on the planet where crocodiles and alligators live together is in the Florida Everglades.
- Every public building in Florida has an outward opening door due to strong winds during hurricane season.
- Florida is the flattest state in the United States of America. Florida is so flat in fact that its highest point is the lowest high point of any state in the USA. At just 345 feet, Britton Hill, Florida’s highest peak, is lower than many of Miami’s skyscrapers.
- Florida got its name from Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León, who named it ‘La Florida’, meaning “land of flowers”.
- Florida has the longest coastline in the continental US.
- Florida is the only state that borders the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.
- Florida is the southernmost point in the USA. Technically Hawaii is the southernmost state in the country, but geographically, Florida is the southernmost point.
- Greater Miami is the only metropolitan area in the country with two national parks. Miami is home to Everglades National Park and Biscayne National Park.