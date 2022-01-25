MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It wasn’t quite as cold Tuesday morning as it was on Monday morning, but there was still quite a chill across South Florida with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mainly dry and milder Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s as winds shift out of the Southeast.

The rain chance increases later in the evening and especially tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers and a few storms possibly on Wednesday due to a warm front and more moisture around.

Highs will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday morning, South Florida will wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be around 80 degrees.

Late Friday the storm chance increases ahead of our next cold front set to arrive on Saturday. it will be a chilly start once again Saturday morning with lows falling to the mid 50s and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be cold with lows dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s and highs in the low 60s.