MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a Shotspotter alert about gunfire in the area of NW 58th Street and 23rd Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.READ MORE: Car Fire On Turnpike In SW Miami-Dade Snarls Traffic
Arriving officers found a man who had gunshot wounds to his hand and leg and a woman who had been shot in the leg. Both were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable.READ MORE: Florida’s Monoclonal Antibody Sites Closed Until Further Notice
Police said a third victim, a man who was grazed in the chin, drove himself to a nearby hospital.MORE NEWS: Fort Lauderdale Man Now Multimillionaire After Winning Top Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).