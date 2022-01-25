MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida undercover detective cane under the gun in a sting operation gone wrong.
It happened Monday outside a mall in Hillsborough County.
The undercover cop was attempting to buy a gun from two suspects outside the mall, but as the transaction was taking place inside the detective’s car, the suspects tried to rob him at gunpoint.
That's when other undercover deputies intervened.
The suspects then took off, but not before opening fire.
No one was hurt.
Deputies were able to catch up with one of the suspects, a 19-year-old.