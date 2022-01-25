MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board has narrowed its list of candidates for the coveted superintendent of schools job.
Out of 39 men and women who applied to lead the nation's sixth-largest school district, four have made the initial final cut.
The board met for about three hours on Tuesday and after some discussion With the recruitment firm hired to find qualified applicants, decided to interview Broward interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Palm Beach County Regional Superintendent Peter Licata, Palm Beach County Schools Chief of Equity and Wellness Keith Oswald and Former Washington Deputy Chancellor Michael Gaal.
"I'm looking for someone who will move us forward with student achievement," said board chair Laurie Levinson.
The next step will be to interview the candidates and arrive at a decision in early February.