FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two more South Florida cities are targets of hate.

Residents in both North Miami and Fort Lauderdale tell CBS4 News they’ve also received anti-semitic flyers.

“(I’m) a little more nervous, a little more vulnerable,” said Alan Tinter, a Fort Lauderdale resident for over 30 years.

Tinter received a hate-filled anti-Semitic flyer of his own over the weekend, “I noticed this little plastic bag with rocks in it and a piece of paper in it,” explained Tinter.

Tinter said at least ten of twenty-six homes in his quiet Fort Lauderdale neighborhood were targeted around the same time as residents in both Surfside and Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

Dan Gelber, Miami Beach Mayor’s, added, “If right-thinking people don’t speak out against this kind of stuff, then people begin to think it’s ok and it’s normalized.”

That’s a big reason why Tinter came forward. He told CBS4 News it’s not the first time he received such a despicable, anti-semitic diatribe on paper. A similar flyer was also delivered to his doorstep back in April, “Some of the messages were like ‘6 million wasn’t enough.’ ‘Hitler was right.’ References to what went on in WW2 and Auschwitz.”

A North Miami resident also reached out to CBS4 News to let us know their neighborhood was hit.

At least 8 other states were targeted, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, and Vermont.

CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, discussed the rise in Jewish hate, “We have about double the acts of acts of harassment vandalism and violence today than we did just a few years ago.”

The ADL and FBI both now actively trying to get to the bottom of who is hiding behind such a malicious and cowardly act.

“It’s just hard to imagine anyone has this much hate inside of them,” Tinter concluded.

Katherine Fernandez-Rundle, the longtime State Attorney representing Miami-Dade County issued a statement, saying, in part, “I take hate crimes very seriously and that is why I created a hate crimes prosecution unit. If there is evidence that meets the requirements of Florida law for a criminal prosecution of these, vile hate-filled pamphlets, we will take this matter to our criminal courts.”