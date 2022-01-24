MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s an exciting day here at CBS4 News, which is now more powerful than ever, with the launch of CBSNews Miami, our direct-to-consumer live streaming news service available to you, anywhere you are.

From your living room to your mobile device. CBS4 News has you covered.

This is a first-of-its-kind for Miami as CBSNews Miami is a 24/7 local streaming network providing live events as they happen, breaking news, live storm tracking, hour-by-hour forecasts and stories with depth, as well as an extensive library of local news content that will be available for on-demand viewing.

CBSNews Miami will become your source for breaking news in between our traditionally scheduled daily newscasts.

The power of CBS4 News and the CBS4 News Miami stream is always at your fingertips.

So, how can you watch CBSNews Miami?

There are several different options and its always free.

You can access CBSNews Miami on the top of the CBSMiami.com homepage, CBSNews.com, or its available on televisions via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Xbox, and Playstation4.

Viewers can also download the free CBS News app, then click on CBSMiami. .

CBSNews Miami and the portfolio of CBSNews Local services build on the success of CBSN, the pioneering 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News and CBS Interactive that delivers live national and global news coverage and in-depth reporting from CBS News’ team of trusted journalists.